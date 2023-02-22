It is my honor to address the brotherly people and government of Kuwait, on behalf of the people, the Government and the Cuban Embassy to the State of Kuwait, to extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes for health, prosperity and happiness of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al -Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on the beautiful occasion of the 62nd anniversary of its National Day and the 32nd anniversary of the Liberation Day.

Kuwait is very well known and loved for its key role in helping the peace in this region and other places all over the world, and for its unwavering humanitarian efforts worldwide, guided by the wisdom and goodwill of its leaders, and displayed through its wise foreign policies. In this regard Cuba and Kuwait share a long and friendly relations and a common position on several areas of international relations. It is our duty to continue doing all our best to further strengthen these relations in the context of the 50 years of diplomatic relations we will be celebrating next year.

Our relationship is supported through several agreements that will in future allow for bilateral cooperation to be further strengthened and deepened for the benefit of the people of both countries. We also feel proud for having been able to lend our humble support in 2020 by sending a group of nearly 300 doctors and nurses to assist the brother people of Kuwait to fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Now we also witness an increase in the number of Kuwaiti people traveling to Cuba as tourists.

Once again I wish all people living under the sky of this beloved country and to its leadership, a happy celebration full of health, joy and continued prosperity.

H.E. José Luis Noriega Sánchez

Ambassador of Cuba