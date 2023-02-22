On behalf of the People, the Royal Government, the Royal Embassy of Cambodia and on my own behalf, I have a great pleasure to extend my most heartiest and warmest congratulations to the Government and People of Kuwait, on the occasion of the 62nd Anniversary of National Day and the 32nd Anniversary of Liberation Day of the State of Kuwait. Based on the warm and cordial relationship between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the State of Kuwait, I firmly believe that our happily existing cooperation, understanding and good bilateral relations will develop for mutual benefits of our two nations and the people.

Therefore, I am confident that under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince, both countries will continue to work closely to explore new ways and means to deepen the existing relations in many areas of mutual interests between the two countries in years to come.

May I take this good opportunity to extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes for His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister personal good health, happiness, progress and for more prosperity in this meaningful festive month.

H.E. Sman Manan

Ambassador of Cambodia