On behalf of the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil and on my own, It is my honor to greet His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, alongside the Crown Prince and the Government and People of Kuwait, on the occasion of its 62nd anniversary of National Day and 32nd anniversary of Liberation Day.

Kuwait has built bridges among the countries in its regional sphere and helped needy people around the world to have better living conditions.

Brazil is honored to have supported Kuwait in its war of liberation and to side with it in the international fora, to promote peace, prosperity and stability for the international society. Since their formal establishment in 1968, the bilateral relations have grown smoothly and are set to prosper even more.

H.E. Francisco Mauro Brasil de Holanda

Ambassador of Brazil