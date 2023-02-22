On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Botswana and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to congratulate the government and people of Kuwait on the occasion of her 62nd anniversary of National Day and 32nd anniversary of Liberation Day.

I also wish to extend warm greetings and felicitations to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jabar Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jabar Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al Sabah on this special occasion. Under the supervision and leadership of their highnesses, Kuwait has achieved high economic growth, peace and prosperity.

Botswana and Kuwait have a long history of friendship and strong diplomatic relations based on mutual respect, shared values and principles of good governance, human rights and the rule of law. The government and people of Botswana are grateful for the generosity of spirit of the government and the kindness of the people of Kuwait for the assistance that Kuwait has, over the years, extended to Botswana.

I hope both countries will in the coming years, strengthen their bilateral relations that will bring prosperity to the peoples of both nations. May I also wish you all a safe and blessed National and Liberation Day.

H.E. Augustine N. Makgonatsotlhe

Ambassador of Botswana