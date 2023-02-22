On behalf of His Majesty the King and of the people of Belgium, I wish to extend my deepest and warmest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and to His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and to the Government and people of Kuwait on the occasion of 62nd anniversary of Independence and 32nd commemoration of Liberation of Kuwait.

Belgium and Kuwait have always nourished friendly, cordial and fruitful relations whether in good or difficult circumstances and this will remain so. I would like to express the deep appreciation of the Belgian authorities for the continuous democratic commitments and economic achievements of Kuwait. Both our countries share the same democratic values and are respectful of international rules and regulations. I am confident that in the years to come our bilateral cooperation will remain as strong as ever to the mutual benefit of our respective people and countries.

H.E. Marc Trenteseau

Ambassador of Belgium