On the auspicious occasion of the 62nd anniversary of National Day and the 32nd anniversary of the Liberation Day of the State of Kuwait, I, on behalf of the people and the Government of Bangladesh, and on my own behalf, would like to take the opportunity to extend my warmest greetings and sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Government of Kuwait and to the brotherly people of the State of Kuwait. On this historic event, we also express our deep homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifices for the Liberation of Kuwait.

On this joyous occasion, let me express our sincere gratitude to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait and His Highness the Crown Prince for hosting around 270,000 Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuwait. We also like to thank the Government of Kuwait for their continuous support to the various infrastructure development projects through Kuwait Fund and significant contribution to conduct the Rohingyas case at the International Court of Justice.

The bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Kuwait is very historic in nature. With the passage of time, the relation has been further developed and strengthened by the prudent leadership of His Highness the Amir and visionary leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina. In addition to existing cooperation, we are also closely working to identify new areas of mutual cooperation such as food security, health security, climate change, renewable energy, green technology, ICT and digitalization among others, for our mutual benefit.

Bangladesh has emerged as a developing country and aspires to become a developed country by 2041. By 2041, Bangladesh will be Smart Bangladesh with Smart Economy, Smart Citizen, Smart Government and Smart Society. I hope that the State of Kuwait will be a comprehensive development partner of Bangladesh in this exciting new journey that we are embarking on.

On this glorious occasion, once again, I express my warmest congratulations and best wishes to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait and His Highness the Crown Prince and wishing the brotherly people of Kuwait for continued peace, progress, good health and prosperity.

Long live Bangladesh Kuwait friendship.

H.E. Major General Md Ashikuzzaman

Ambassador of Bangladesh