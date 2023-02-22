I sincerely congratulate the friendly people of Kuwait on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of National Day and the 32nd anniversary of Liberation Day of the State of Kuwait.

Kuwait, which actively participates in peace-building processes in the region, has also gained appreciation and respect for his extensive humanitarian activities in the world.

In addition to effective bilateral cooperation, Azerbaijan and Kuwait cooperate closely within the framework of international organizations such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and OPEC+.

I wish that Kuwait achieves its goals and that the relations between the two friendly countries improve further for the benefit of our peoples.

As extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of my country in Kuwait, I will work in this direction and I believe that the successes we have achieved will be sustainable with our joint efforts.

H.E. Emil Karimov

Ambassador of Azerbaijan