Rising Star Cricket Club defeated Elite Sporting Club to win the AFL Summer

League 2022 (A-Division) Cricket Championship Final at the Abuhalifa Kuwait Rangers

Cricket Ground. Rising Star Cricket Club won the toss and elected to bat and scored 164

runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the specified 20 overs. Rahul Murali who scored 67 runs off

55 balls is the star of the final.

Elite Sporting Club, which came out with a target of 165 runs, could only score 152 runs for

the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Rising Star Cricket Club player Renil Raj is the player of

the tournament, Lions Cricket Club player Sandeep Patel as the best batsman and Lions

Cricket Club player Chittaranjan Narahari as the best bowler of the tournament.

Naibu MC, Shamir CK, Arshad Hamza, Tony Thomas, Vishal Pattadia and Vineeth Vijayan

participated in the prize giving ceremony.