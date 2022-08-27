Rising Star Cricket Club defeated Elite Sporting Club to win the AFL Summer
League 2022 (A-Division) Cricket Championship Final at the Abuhalifa Kuwait Rangers
Cricket Ground. Rising Star Cricket Club won the toss and elected to bat and scored 164
runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the specified 20 overs. Rahul Murali who scored 67 runs off
55 balls is the star of the final.
Elite Sporting Club, which came out with a target of 165 runs, could only score 152 runs for
the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Rising Star Cricket Club player Renil Raj is the player of
the tournament, Lions Cricket Club player Sandeep Patel as the best batsman and Lions
Cricket Club player Chittaranjan Narahari as the best bowler of the tournament.
Naibu MC, Shamir CK, Arshad Hamza, Tony Thomas, Vishal Pattadia and Vineeth Vijayan
participated in the prize giving ceremony.