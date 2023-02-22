On the occasion of Kuwait National Day and Kuwait Liberation Day of the State of Kuwait, I am pleased to convey sincere congratulations on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Croatia and on my behalf.

In this challenging time when countries across the globe are fighting natural disasters and wars neither of our States has been spared, I wish progress and prosperity to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and to the citizens. We are in an extraordinary situation that will have a major impact on all people, economics and societies as a whole. It is my deep conviction that together we will succeed in preserving rule of law and enable our citizens to return to their daily lives as soon as possible, and that we will jointly prosper in the future.

H.E. Amir Muharemi

Ambassador of Croatia