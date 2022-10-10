The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Public Security Affairs, Major General Abdullah Al-Rajeeb, ordered the detention of two Kuwaiti youths in preparation for their referral to the General Department of Criminal Investigation, in order to investigate their possession of drugs and tools that may be used in cases of theft and robbery.

A source said that a patrol belonging to the Security Directorate of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate suspected a vehicle with two people near the Qurain market, and when the commander asked the man behind the wheel to stop, he refused and tried to escape and when the patrol pursued the vehicle, the driver deliberately collided with the patrol, reports a local Arabic daily.

On the other hand, Mubarak Al-Kabeer security forces arrested 4 Asians for possessing homemade intoxicants, and referred them to the Administrative Deportation Department.