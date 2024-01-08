In a recent ruling, the Misdemeanor Court, led by Judge Suhaib Al-Basara, has sentenced the Chairman of the Board of Directors of a renowned restaurant company to one month in prison and a fine of 5,000 dinars, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

The conviction was made after the company was found guilty of overcharging delivery fees for orders, charging customers 500 fils instead of the legally prescribed 250 fils. The court’s decision followed a complaint filed by a female citizen to the Consumer Protection Department.

The complainant alleged that the restaurant had breached the legally mandated delivery prices of 250 fils within its area and half a dinar for locations outside the specified area. To support her claim, she submitted an invoice showing the excessive delivery fees imposed by the restaurant.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Consumer Protection Department forwarded it to the Commercial Affairs Prosecution, which subsequently pressed charges against the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the restaurant company. The case was brought to court for further action.