Inspectors from the General Administration of Customs’ Air Cargo Customs Administration have successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a quantity of narcotic chemicals concealed within a shipment of an electronic device, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

The shipment arrived via a postal package from a European country and was intercepted at the Air Cargo Administration. A customs source revealed that recent investigations have shown a shift in drug smuggling routes, with traffickers now targeting European countries instead of the previously used routes from East Asian and Arab countries. This has prompted increased attention and scrutiny on postal parcels arriving from the European continent.

The customs inspectors at the Air Cargo Department became suspicious of a shipment containing an electrical device from a European country due to a difference in its weight. Additionally, the fact that the shipment had been sitting without being claimed for several days raised further suspicion. Subsequently, the customs officials decided to open and inspect the package, only to discover a package containing 229 grams of chemical drugs.