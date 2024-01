Airport customs officers were able to thwart a Kuwaiti citizen’s attempt to smuggle about 600 narcotic pills into the country hidden into his baggage.

The Al-Anba daily said the suspect arrived from an unidentified Asian country.

A security source said that customs officers suspected the citizen when he arrived at the Kuwait International Airport and a thorough search revealed the contraband.

He has been handed over to the Directorate-General for Drugs Control.