The Ministry of Interior has deported two expatriates and referred a citizen to investigation for using fishing nets to catch fish in the Al-Haishan area, where fishing is prohibited.

According to a security source, a report was received by the operations room yesterday afternoon stating that there was a fishing cruiser in the Al-Haishan marine area with three people on board casting nets and catching fish, reports Al-Anba daily.

Immediately, Coast Guard men went to the location of the report and closed in on the fishing boat, and seized the three men.

The officers then confiscated the nets and the catch. They were charged with fishing during the ban season and were handed over to the Environment Public Authority and the two expats to the Deportation Center.