Commonly known as the ‘Seven Sisters’ the seven Northeast states of India — Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura and Mizoram — are an amalgamation of undulating hills, picturesque valleys and tranquil hamlets.

Every one of these sisterly states are enriched with a deep-rooted history, culture and a diversity of flora and fauna, which is further embellished only by the enchanting warm hospitality of the locals who welcome visitors to explore the allure of their charming states.

The amalgamation of Northeast India originated in the 19th century during British rule in India. Between 1839 and 1873, it was originally a part of the Bengal Province. At the time of India’s independence in 1947, the northeastern region consisted of only Assam, Manipur and Tripura.

Over time, the other states emerged from the larger region of Assam. These Northeastern States are connected to the rest of India through the Siliguri Corridor, making this the only way to physically reach the Seven Sister States.

Arunachal Pradesh: Popularly known as ‘Land of Dawn-lit-Mountains’, it is the first Indian soil to meet the rising sun. The state consists of a magnificent mountainous area in the extreme northeastern part of the country and is bordered by the kingdom of Bhutan to the west.

Hindu mythological legends describe Arunachal Pradesh as the land that was ruled by powerful dynasties and kingdoms. The state is dotted with innumerable historical monuments and archeological remains, which are a testimony to its rich cultural heritage.

Assam: The largest state in Northeastern India is a treasure trove of natural beauty, draped in verdant tea plantations and has a vibrant culture with historical significance. Popularly known as the home to the endangered one-horned rhino, the state is one of the hotspots of biodiversity globally. With evergreen plantations throughout the year, the state is also home to some of the oldest pilgrimage sites in the country. The area is dotted with numerous temples, mosques and churches, and other religious and sacred artifacts.

Manipur: The state, often referred to as the ‘Land of Jewels’, stands as a touristic delight that is glazed with bountiful views of nature, sculpted blend of rolling green hills, dense forests, tranquil lakes and exquisite landscapes. The pleasing climate and vibrant views welcomes visitors to a world that is unmatched in surrealism. Deep historic marvels that showcase acclaimed art and culture await to mesmerize its visitors.

The state hosts the Shri Govindji temple which is one of the largest temples dedicated to Lord Krishna and Devi Radha. It is also the birthplace of Raas Lila, which is a renowned form of classical dance which was created by Maharaja Bhagyachandra. The authentic culture of Manipur reflects its magnificent historical heritage.

Meghalaya: Also known as the ‘Abode of Clouds’, it is one of the most veritable amalgamation of scenic grandeur. A state that needs to be explored rather than just traveled to. Meghalaya, is packed with vibrant natural sites to behold, its cultural heritage comprises endless experiences for visitors.

The famed monsoons, the rich traditional festivals, and the dramatic terrain are just some of the prominent aspects the state is famous for. With adventures that will give you an adrenaline rush along with the tranquility of the humbleness of nature, Meghalaya has plenty to offer.

Mizoram: Situated in the southernmost tip of Northeast India, ‘The Land of Mizos’ is nestled in the mountainous terrains, and is dotted with an exotic display of flora and fauna along with evergreen hills and dense bamboo forests. The intricate detailed work of the tribal artisans is a spectacular highlight of Mizoram.

The state is also known for its traditionally rich cuisine that provides a delicious treat to all tourists. With lush green paddy fields, gushing rivers and high sparkling waterfalls, this geographical diversity makes it one of the most beautiful places to visit in north east India.

Nagaland: The ‘Land of festivals’ is a diverse, vibrant state that offers a bucolic charm. Nagaland is bordered by Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, making it one of the most exquisite Northeast Indian states. With its scintillating landscapes, picturesque terrace fields, overlooking pristine mountains and faraway blue skies, the state is a delightful experience for visitors.

Nagaland is deep rooted into the magical storytelling art of traditional folktales, folk songs, and stories of the state’s rich culture and tradition that has thrived from generation to generation. The most enchanting festival commonly known as the ‘Hornbill Festival’ is an alluring spectacle where the ancient Naga music reverberates the true spirit of Nagaland’s traditional cultural heritage.

Tripura: The third smallest state in India, is a charming mix of diverse cultures and traditions. Famously known for its intricate handicraft, particularly hand-woven cotton fabric, wood carvings, and bamboo products. Tripura’s magical charms include mesmerizing white marble domes and extravagant culture that reflect its Hindu and Islamic architectural heritage.

Also officially depicted as the ‘most literate state in India’, the state displays the harmony of traditional Indian cultural practices coexisting with a diverse set of ethnic groups. A visually stunning sight to see, the state offers glorious sculptures and artifacts, enriched with the state’s indigenous and distinct culture.