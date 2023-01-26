Indian nationals gathered at the Indian Embassy premise on Thursday morning to celebrate India’s 74th Republic Day. After two years of Virtual celebration, the Indian Embassy celebrated the Republic Day of India with the participation of a large number of Indians.

Ambassador of India H.E. Dr Adarsh Swaika unfurled the National Flag at 9:00 am, followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the reading out of the Indian President’s Address. The event commenced by garlanding the Mahatma Gandhi statue by Ambassador H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika.

The Ambassador in his speech, highlighted the strong bilateral relationship between India and Kuwait and assured that the Embassy is always ready to render help to its nationals. He also informed about the various services conducted by the Indian Associations in Kuwait. Followed by a cultural program wherein various school students and cultural groups, including Gujarathi Samarpan, Rhydhun group, Rhytham scape, Punjabi Bangra group and Muhammadee Scout of Bohra Community, performed to mark the Indian diversity. Various Indian restaurants in Kuwait provided refreshments to the public who attended the celebrations.