Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, MD of LuLu Financial Holdings shares meaningful message to all Indians on the 74th Republic Day of India: “The true strength of India lies in the spirit of its people. The efforts we have put as a Republic are bearing fruit as Indians script success stories at home and abroad. The 74th Republic Day is a reminder of the sacrifices we have made to reach so far, and on this glorious occasion, I wish the country’s leaders and my fellow Indians, a happy and prosperous future. Jai Hind!”





