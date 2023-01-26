His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad AlSabah on Thursday sent a cable to the President of India Droupadi Murmu, expressing his sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the Republic’s day of her country.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also sent earlier on Thursday a cable to the President of India Droupadi Murmu, expressing his sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the Republic’s day of her country. His Highness the Amir wished Murmu everlasting health and wellness, and everlasting progress and prosperity to her country.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has also sent a cable to the President of India Droupadi Murmu, expressing his sincerest congratulations on the occasion of Republic day of India.