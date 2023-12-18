The Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan express their deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Amir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on 16 December 2023.

The Government of Pakistan in solidarity with the Government of the State of Kuwait has announced one day of mourning across the country on 18 December 2023.

The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan His Excellency, Mr. Anwaar ul Haq Kakar expressed his condolences and deep sorrow on the demise of late Amir His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He said that the late Amir will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to strengthening Pak-Kuwait relations and his lifelong service to the people of Kuwait and the entire Muslim world. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the royal family of the State of Kuwait at this moment of grief. May Allah Subhanhu Wa ta’la bless the departed soul with the highest place in Jannah.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan will be visiting Kuwait on 18 December 2023 to offer his condolences with the family of His Highness the late Amir and the people of Kuwait on behalf of the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.