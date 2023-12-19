His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah received at Al-Sabah family Diwan in Bayan Palace, Tuesday morning, Dr. Husain Burhanuddin, son of the Sultan of Bohra, and the accompanying delegation, where he offered his condolences over the death of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah.

He also sent condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Al-Sabah family and multiple senior Sheikhs. (KUNA)