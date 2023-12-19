Ambassador of Mongolia H.E. Sergelen Purev: “I have received the news of the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah with a heavy heart. On behalf of the Embassy of Mongolia, I express my sincere and deepest condolences to the Government and the people of Kuwait as well as to the Al Sabah family. His Highness the Amir was a charismatic statesman who ruled the country with wisdom and passion and contributed immensely in peace making in the region and humanitarian work all around the globe. I firmly believe that His Highness’s legacy will live on among the friendly people of Kuwait.”

