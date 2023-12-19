The Kuwaiti embassies in Austria, New Zealand, Cambodia, and Indonesia held their respective functions to mourning the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who passed away last Saturday.

The embassies each opened their condolences book for the late Amir and held a three-day mourning period.

In Austria, Ambassador of Kuwait Talal Al-Fassam remembered the Amir Sheikh Nawaf for his keen interest of the development of Kuwait and the welfare of its people.

He expressed his condolences to the Kuwaiti leadership and people on this great loss. Similarly, a statement from the Kuwaiti Embassy in New Zealand said that the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad would always be remembered as a man of great vision and compassion for Kuwaitis and residents alike.

In Cambodia, the Kuwaiti embassy held a three-day mourning period with the Ambassador Mohammad Al-Hajri and embassy staff receiving officials offering condolences over the great loss of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

To Indonesia, where the Kuwaiti embassy there released a statement lamenting the passing away of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, announcing a three-day mourning period at the embassy in Jakarta. (KUNA)