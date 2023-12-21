We received with great sadness the news of the death of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al-Jaber Al Sabah, on behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Togo, and the staff of the embassy of the Republic of Togo in Kuwait, and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences of the Al-Sabah families, the government and the people of Kuwait.

I ask God Almighty to shower His Highness with His vast mercy forgiveness and to dwell him in His spacious Paradise.

H. E. Mohamed Saad OURO-SAMA

Ambassador of Togo