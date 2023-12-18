On behalf of the Embassy of India in Kuwait, I convey my deepest condolences on the passing way of the late Amir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Under his visionary leadership, Kuwait has made great strides towards progress and prosperity and continued to be at the forefront of humanitarian efforts around the world. In his demise, Kuwait and the region have lost a tall leader.

The bilateral relations between India and Kuwait continued to strengthen under his patronage. As a mark of respect to the departed leader, the Government of India declared State mourning on 17 December. Prime Minister of India H.E Mr Narendra Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences immediately on receiving the unfortunate news.

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs H.E Mr Hardeep Singh Puri visited Kuwait on 17 December as Indian Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to convey sincerest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India to the Amir of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah.

He carried with him letters of condolences from Hon’ble President and PM of India to HH the Amir and HH the Prime Minister of Kuwait. The Minister joined the Indian Embassy officials and the Indian community in Kuwait in observing 2-minutes silence to pay respects to the late Amir on 17 December.

Obituary references and observance of silence by the Upper and Lower Houses of the Indian Parliament were made on 18 December to pay respects to the late Amir.

The External Affairs Minister of India Dr S. Jaishankar visited the Embassy of Kuwait in New Delhi on 18 December to sign the condolence book.

The Government and people of India stands united in mourning with leadership and people of Kuwait. The large Indian community in Kuwait will miss the presence and compassionate care of His Highness the late Amir.