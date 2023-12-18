His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday a cable of condolences from National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun over demise of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In his cable, Al-Saadoun expressed his deepest sorrow on behalf of the parliament members over the demise His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Al-Saadoun also paid his condolences to the people of Kuwait over this great loss, remembering the late Amir’s historic stance and wisdom in leading the country to more progress.

The parliament speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy on the late Amir, protect Kuwait and its people under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal also received a cable of condolences from His Highness Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah over demise of the late Amir, offering consolations to His Highness the Amir and to the people of Kuwait over the loss of an exceptional ruler adding that his demise is a loss for the Arab nations and the world, as he was a wise leader, who dedicated his life to support humanitarian efforts and serve his people.

With his passing, Kuwait has lost one of its key figures who added to the country’s history and helped it overcome various challenges, steering Kuwait to be a more prosperous nation, His Highness Sheikh Salem added.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal also received a cable of condolences from His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah paying tribute to His Highness the late Amir over his demise.

In his cable, Sheikh Nasser said that Kuwait had lost a merciful, kind loving father who dedicated his life to serve his people and was an example of giving, sacrifice and a fervent advocate for spreading peace and solidarity among his people.

Sheikh Nasser expressed his sorrow and deep condolences for the great loss of the late ruler praying to Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace in his last resting place.

Moreover, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal received a similar cable from His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah over demise of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness the prime minister expressed his deepest sympathy over the demise of the late Amir and implored Allah Almighty to bestow mercy on him, protect Kuwait and its people He added that Kuwait, the Arab and Islamic nations have lost a prominent ruler who dedicated his life to make great achievements, supported humanitarian values and philanthropic action, and left prominent marks in rebuilding the country, promoting its renaissance and achieving the aspirations of the people.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal sent reply cables to Al-Saadoun, His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali, His Highness Nasser Al-Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf, expressing gratitude for the cables he received, stressing that the demise of His Highness the late Amir is a great loss to Kuwait and its people.

His Highness the Amir added that the late Amir dedicated his life to Kuwait and its people and his legacy will be engraved in his people’s memory as he had always called on them to cherish the country’s democracy and traditions, affirming that Kuwaitis would be strong and productive through their unity and sacrifice.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy on the late Amir and wished good health and prosperity to the people of Kuwait.

Source: KUNA