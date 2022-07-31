Indian Learners’ Own Academy has once again demonstrated its preponderance in the frontier of academics by producing exemplary results in class 10 CBSE Board Exam, which was declared on 22nd July, 2022. The school fraternity is pleased to announce with pride the results of 147 students who have successfully cleared the hurdle without any compartment, by producing 100% incredible results to reach their cherished career goals. Abia Mariya Sunu grabbed the school topper title by securing an astounding score of 99.2% followed by Anushikha Sreeja Vinod with a striking score of 99%, Alvin Aju Thomas with a stunning 98% attained the third position. Anamika Pachiriyan– 95.8%, Maimoona Huzefa Dakorwala, Ayisha Tasfiya, Niranjana Parayil Suraj – 95.6%, Ziyad Abdulla – 95% also made the school proud by securing a phenomenal score of an aggregate 95% and above out of their great deal of hard work and perseverance.

Anushikha Sreeja Vinod, Alvin Aju Thomas,Afiya Amanullah, Gayathri Kunnathodi, Aaqib Ahmed, Nishal Sibi Anthony, Alan Biju, Janani Sethumadhavan with 99% in English, Anushikha Sreeja Vinod, Anamika Pachiriyan with 99% in Hindi, Abia Mariya Sunu with 98% in French, Abia Mariya Sunu with 100% in Mathematics (Standard), Shaun Paul with 93% in Mathematics (Basic), Abia Mariya Sunu, Ziyad Abdulla with 100% in Science, Abia Mariya Sunu, Anushikha Sreeja Vinod, Alvin Aju Thomas, Don Denny Mathew with 98% in Social Science, Abia Mariya Sunu, Anushikha Sreeja Vinod, Maimoona Huzefa Dakorwala and Neha Grace Biju with 98% in Information Technology are the students who have tried to put their Alma Mater’s name in gaiety by becoming the subject toppers.

The students of ILOA are all set to repeat the saga of success more distinctly and conspicuously in the years to come. The result at a glance proves the extraordinary commitment, endurance and conscientiousness on the part of the students and the teachers, by thriving against all odds. The Principal of ILOA, Mrs. Asha Sharma congratulated all the dedicated students of Grade 10 and claimed that it was indeed the incessant effort of the students and the teachers which paved a way to a glorious accomplishment.