The Indian Community School, Kuwait hosted the 18th Super Mega Carnival on Friday 27th January. The Ambassador of Japan H.E Mr. MORINO YASUNARI, was the Chief Guest and Mr. KIKU SHARDA, the winner of Indian Television Academy Award in 2019, was the guest of honor.

The chief guest was received by the Board of Trustees and the Principal. The inaugural ceremony started with the Islamic Prayer followed by a prayer song by the school choir.

Dr. V. Binumon, Principal and Senior Administrator of ICSK delivered the welcome address. He expressed his gratitude by welcoming all the guests, the Board of Trustees, the sponsors, parents, staff and students to the celebration.

The Chief Guest H.E Mr. MORINO YASUNARI, Ambassador of Japan, inaugurated the celebration and appreciated the organizing of the event by stressing on the importance of bringing peace and harmony all over the world.

Mr. KIKU SHARDA, the guest of honour, entertained the audience with his jokes and expressed his joy in being a part of such a great event. Mr. Shaik Abdul Rahiman, Honorary Chairman of the Board of Trustees, presented the mementos to the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour.

The students of ICSK Junior then presented a display of Indo-Japanese culture in the form of a procession. The procession included various dance forms, art and march band. They also presented a tableau which represented a combination of Chettiar Golu Dolls and Japanese Traditional Dolls. Then, Mrs. Shirley Dennis, Principal of Indian School of Excellence, delivered the vote of thanks.

Many performances were showcased including a comedy show by the famous comedian Mr. KIKU SHARDA, illusions by Mr. PARSUN, performances of Bollywood, Arabic and Western Music by Mr. SHOEAB AHMAD and Ms. RUTH ANN TOBY, Laser Dance, Tanaura -Egyptian Dance, Lambadi Folk Dance, Whistle Performance, Arabic Dance, Bollywood Garba and much more. Followed by the “Family Fashionista”, Family Fashion Show Competition and “Mehandi Contest”. The winners of the competition were given prizes. The crowd actively participated in TAMBOLA, popular numbers game, and the winners grabbed their prizes.

The Mega Raffle Draw, the jumbo event of the Super Mega Carnival announced their winners with the first prize of 50 gram gold, the second prize, of 10 gram gold, and the third prize of 125 KD gift voucher. Lucky draws winners were also announced who received exciting prizes.

The Super Mega Carnival, a charity event, focuses on creating “Students Welfare Fund” wherein the money collected will be spent for the education of the underprivileged students.