HUMO Air, a new low-cost airline, has opened sales on four destinations in Uzbekistan from the capital city of Tashkent to Urgench, Samarkand, Karshi and Nukus.

Flights will operate on a daily basis allowing Uzbek citizens and international visitors to travel within the country quickly and affordably. HUMO Air operates modern Airbus A320 aircraft. Ticket sales are available on HUMO Air’s official website – www.flyhumo.com and at airline ticket offices throughout Uzbekistan.

The first flight will take off on 15 December. The first passengers and guests will be welcomed with a solemn opening ceremony and ribbon cutting, welcome speech of the management, sweet treats, and gifts.

Flights from Tashkent to Nukus will operate daily at 05:50 local time, from Tashkent to Urgench – at 17:20, from Tashkent to Samarkand – at 14:20, from Tashkent to Karshi – at 10:15.

“We are pleased to open sales and announce the start of flights from Tashkent’s modern airport to the most popular destinations for Uzbekistan citizens and International guests. Our goal is to increase passenger traffic, boost footfall and make travelling around the country more affordable, easy, and comfortable. Additionally, we will fly to regional and international countries soon. Humo Air will offer convenient and comfortable direct flights at affordable prices”, – Andrey Chernyaev, Chairman, Humo Air LLC.