With broad beaches, fantastic street food, the fabled Hai Van Pass, and a growing collection of cafes, restaurants, and bars, it’s no wonder the residents of Da Nang sport some of the broadest smiles in the country. The warm sands of My Khe Beach sweep south from the mountainous Son Tra Peninsula. Da Nang hosts some of Vietnam’s top luxury resorts, but much of the beach still belongs to the people who make it their playground, gym, and source of livelihood.

Natural landscape diversity

Da Nang is one of the six cities with the most beautiful beach in the world, with smooth and sandy beaches running across the coast. You can immerse yourself in the sapphire water, play with the waves or just sunbathe on the fine beach and you will get to relax and unwind after a hard-working day. What’s more, a selection of beach games is available on your demand: canoeing, parasailing, jet-skiing, banana boats, scuba-diving, … Not only is the city famous for its beaches, but Da Nang’s charm also lies in its geographical position: leaning against the majestic Truong Son mountains (or the Annamite Range), as well as having Son Tra Peninsula embracing the sea. Hai Van Pass, shaped by this ideal geographical feature is praised ‘The most marvelous scenery of all’ for having an amazing view overlooking the sea, besides the notorious dangerous curves. Since its opening, Hai Van Pass has become the destination to nature-loving explorers and motorists who dare to challenge themselves on these notorious routes.

Entertainment and hospitality

Da Nang is not only blessed with countless beautiful landscapes but also considered “worth living” due to its refreshing and peaceful environment. Visitors can feel at ease and explore the city in the most comfortable and relaxed position.

When tourists visit Da Nang, they can enjoy countless local specialties such as Quang noodles, steamed rice pancake rolls with boiled pork, and fresh seafood at more than 150 fine and standard restaurants.

The city is also on the path of becoming an event tourism destination and has hosted a number of major tourism events, including the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF), an event featuring spectacular fireworks shows from different countries. The DIFF has come to be considered as Da Nang’s “original” tourism product.

The breezy beaches, world-class leisure, compelling heritage sites and delicious cuisine make Da Nang a paradise that’s got it all. If you’re an avid Instagrammer, the cable car and the Golden Hands Bridge at Ba Na Hills will give you ample opportunities to fill up your memory card. If you’re a keen golfer, enjoy a round or two at Da Nang’s designer golf courses along the seaside. If you’re more interested in cultural immersion, make the 45-minute trip out to the Hoi An Ancient Town to explore its photogenic alleys, pagodas, and shophouses.

Whatever you expect from Da Nang, you’re in for a surprise. You never know what to expect until you visit it yourself!

– Images from Viet Nam Tourism Board