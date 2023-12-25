As the final week of the year approaches, all eyes are on the UAE, which has secured its spot as the most sought-after global tourist destination for visitors and tourists. Tourism institutions and airlines are anticipating record numbers of travelers during the Christmas and New Year period, driven by the high demand for travel to and from the Emirates and the soaring hotel occupancy rates.

UAE Dominates Travel Searches: Wego, a renowned travel services and online reservations company, has revealed that the UAE is leading the Middle East in flight searches during the Christmas and New Year festivities. The company reported approximately 300,000 searches for flights to the Emirates in the first days of December alone. Flights to the UAE have been in high demand as travelers are eager to celebrate the end of the year in the vibrant destination.

Dubai International Airport Prepares for Surge: Dubai Airports, responsible for managing Dubai International Airport, has announced its readiness to handle the expected surge in passenger traffic during the holiday season. The airport is focused on ensuring a seamless travel experience for all guests. Projections estimate that from December 15 to 31, Dubai International Airport will welcome around 4.4 million passengers, with an average daily traffic of 258,000 passengers to and from Dubai. High Level of Excitement and Festivity: The UAE has gained global attention as a premier destination for New Year celebrations, attracting tourists from all corners of the world.