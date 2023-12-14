Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, has launched a new membership club for regular flyers – Jazeera Savers. The pioneering airline becomes the first Middle East based carrier to roll out such a membership program for its passengers.

With Jazeera Savers, the more you fly with Jazeera Airways, the more you will save, accessing a range of discounts and benefits provided to members.

Members will be entitled to:

10% discount on the base fare of tickets

Free Preferred seat selection

Free early check-in and baggage drop

Exclusive members check-in desk in Kuwait

50% off 10 kg extra baggage rates

20% off pre-flight online Onboard Shop & J Café (excluding Duty Free)

The membership is offered in four categories, making it suitable for all types of flyers:

Single – for solo travelers Duo – for two people traveling together Family – for up to 5 people in a family group Family Plus – for up to 8 people in family group

Annual membership rates are KD 35 for Single memberships, KD 55 for Duo memberships, KD 99 for a family of 5 and KD 129 for a family of up to 8. These are special introductory rates.

By signing up for a membership, passengers will benefit from significant cost savings on each trip.

For example, a couple travelling to Dubai in December during the peak holiday season, would normally pay around KD 256 for return tickets, preferred seat selection, early check-in, 10 kg excess baggage and a pre-ordered meal from J Café. With a Duo membership the couple would only pay KD 164. A cost saving of almost 36% in just one trip.

Similarly, a family of five travelling twice a year could save over KD 350 a year.

All passengers regularly flying on Jazeera Airways can benefit from these cost savings and services by signing up for Jazeera Savers. Enrollment for the Jazeera Savers membership is only available online through the airline’s website: www.jazeeraairways.com