Rich in protein, carbohydrate, vitamins, and minerals such as iron and zinc, this tender, juicy , and very flavorsome beef loin roast is not only of high nutritional value but also easy to prepare. The ingredients used in this dish are readily available in the local market.



Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serving: Three portions



Ingredients:

Beef 525g

Olive oil 10ml

Rosemary 5g

Salt 5g

Pepper 5g

Garlic 10g

Carrot 50g

Cauliflower 50g

Broccoli 50g

Cherry tomato 50g

Zucchini 50g

Potato 80g

Cream 10ml

Salt 5g

Pepper 5g

Chopped parsley 5g

Beef stock 100ml

Mushroom 40g



Instruction:



For beef tenderloin:

Cut the beef into portions of approximately 175g

Marinate the beef with olive oil, salt, pepper and chopped rosemary, set aside for a while to absorb the marinade

Heat a pan, add olive oil and sear the tenderloin pieces until golden brown on both sides. Set aside for resting the beef

Preheat a oven, place your beef in a pan and roast for 14 minutes at a temperature of180 degree centigrade for a beef tenderloin that is well done as well as juicy and tender

Remove beef from oven and set aside to cool



For buttered veggies:

Wash, cut and boil all the veggies; remove from heat and rinse in chilled water] Heat a roasting pan, add butter and coat the pan evenly with melted butter

Place cooked vegetables in the pan and add salt, pepper, and chopped parsley

Cook on high heat while tossing the vegetables

Remove from flame and set aside



For mashed potato:

Boil the potato and mash it with whisk or a grater

Heat a pan, add the mashed potato, cream and butter and mix well. Add salt and pepper and garnish with chopped parsley



For mushroom sauce:

Chop and saute the mushrooms and set aside

Place beef stock along with onion, celery, leeks and carrot in a pot and cook over low flame to reduce water content, add the sauteed mushroom



To serve:

Pipe the mashed potato in line in the center of a plate, place the buttered vegetables on top and then place the tenderloin. Drizzle mushroom sauce on top of the beef, garnish with chopped rosemary, and wow your guests.

Creative, enthusiastic and with a passion for food, Chef Binu Joseph is currently Chef at The Regency Hotel Kuwait. With over 17 years of experience serving in luxury five-star properties in the region, Chef Joseph has an in-depth knowledge in preparing multiple cuisines, including Arabic, Asian, American, Continental and Indian dishes. In addition, his culinary skills in putting his own stamp on traditional dishes to create new combinations of flavors, textures and tastes allows him to prepare dishes that meet the tastes of the most discerning patrons. Chef Joseph now brings his versatility and 5-star culinary creativity to the pages of The Times Kuwait, with simple recipes that anyone can prepare using ingredients that are readily available in Kuwait.