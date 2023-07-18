Rich in protein, carbohydrate, vitamins, and minerals such as iron and zinc, this tender, juicy , and very flavorsome beef loin roast is not only of high nutritional value but also easy to prepare. The ingredients used in this dish are readily available in the local market.
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Serving: Three portions
Ingredients:
- Beef 525g
- Olive oil 10ml
- Rosemary 5g
- Salt 5g
- Pepper 5g
- Garlic 10g
- Carrot 50g
- Cauliflower 50g
- Broccoli 50g
- Cherry tomato 50g
- Zucchini 50g
- Potato 80g
- Cream 10ml
- Salt 5g
- Pepper 5g
- Chopped parsley 5g
- Beef stock 100ml
- Mushroom 40g
Instruction:
For beef tenderloin:
- Cut the beef into portions of approximately 175g
- Marinate the beef with olive oil, salt, pepper and chopped rosemary, set aside for a while to absorb the marinade
- Heat a pan, add olive oil and sear the tenderloin pieces until golden brown on both sides. Set aside for resting the beef
- Preheat a oven, place your beef in a pan and roast for 14 minutes at a temperature of180 degree centigrade for a beef tenderloin that is well done as well as juicy and tender
- Remove beef from oven and set aside to cool
For buttered veggies:
- Wash, cut and boil all the veggies; remove from heat and rinse in chilled water] Heat a roasting pan, add butter and coat the pan evenly with melted butter
- Place cooked vegetables in the pan and add salt, pepper, and chopped parsley
- Cook on high heat while tossing the vegetables
- Remove from flame and set aside
For mashed potato:
- Boil the potato and mash it with whisk or a grater
- Heat a pan, add the mashed potato, cream and butter and mix well. Add salt and pepper and garnish with chopped parsley
For mushroom sauce:
- Chop and saute the mushrooms and set aside
- Place beef stock along with onion, celery, leeks and carrot in a pot and cook over low flame to reduce water content, add the sauteed mushroom
To serve:
Pipe the mashed potato in line in the center of a plate, place the buttered vegetables on top and then place the tenderloin. Drizzle mushroom sauce on top of the beef, garnish with chopped rosemary, and wow your guests.
Creative, enthusiastic and with a passion for food, Chef Binu Joseph is currently Chef at The Regency Hotel Kuwait. With over 17 years of experience serving in luxury five-star properties in the region, Chef Joseph has an in-depth knowledge in preparing multiple cuisines, including Arabic, Asian, American, Continental and Indian dishes. In addition, his culinary skills in putting his own stamp on traditional dishes to create new combinations of flavors, textures and tastes allows him to prepare dishes that meet the tastes of the most discerning patrons. Chef Joseph now brings his versatility and 5-star culinary creativity to the pages of The Times Kuwait, with simple recipes that anyone can prepare using ingredients that are readily available in Kuwait.