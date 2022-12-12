UNITE! Activism to End Violence against Women and Girls

From November 25th to December 10th, 2022, the UN Secretary-General’s UNiTE by 2030 to End Violence against Women campaign marked the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence under the global theme, “UNITE! Activism to end violence against women and girls”.

UN Women’s Generation Equality campaign took place all around the world, and Kuwait is an active country in this campaign. The main purpose of the campaign was to amplify the call for global action to bridge funding gaps, ensure essential services for survivors of violence, focus on prevention, and collection of data that can improve life-saving services for women and girls.

The campaign is part of UN Women’s efforts for building up to launch bold new actions and commitments to end violence against women at the Generation Equality Forum, that was co-chaired jointly by the Governments of Mexico and France with the leadership and participation of civil society, in 2021.

It should be noted that since 2020, Mexico adopted a Feminist Foreign Policy announced by the Mexican Minister for Foreign Affairs, H.E. Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon at the 74th General Assembly of the United Nations (AGONU).

In line with Mexico’s Feminist Foreign Policy, advancing this agenda has been a priority issue during its membership on the Security Council for the period 2021-2022, promoting greater participation of women at the negotiation and decision-making processes.

Likewise, Mexico promotes an increase in the number of female personnel in UN Peace Operations and maintain an active participation at both the Group of Friends and the Focal Points Network for Women, Peace and Security.

In this context, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has called on all Mexican representations abroad to actively join in all activities related to this commemoration.

Mexico has various obligations regarding the human rights of women and girls, which it signed through international treaties such as the Convention for the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW Convention) and the Inter-American Convention Prevent, Punish and Eradicate Violence against Women (Convention of Belém do Pará). Therefore, it is an obligation of the Mexican State to promote environments free of violence for women and girls.

In accordance with our Feminist Foreign Policy, Mexico reaffirms its commitment with gender equality, human rights of women and girls, and the eradication of all forms of discrimination and gender-based violence.

It is important to achieve effective coordination between local governments, government agencies, civil society organizations, the private sector and society in general to join this strategy, since we are clearly convinced that we are all part of the solution and that, with solidarity and synergy, we can contribute to eliminate violence against women and girls.

H.E. Claire Le Flecher

Ambassador of France

H.E. Lena Maryana

Ambassador of Indonesia

H.E. Aliya Mawani

Ambassador of Canada

H.E. Melissa Kelly

Ambassador of Australia

H.E. Belinda Lewis

British Ambassador to Kuwait

Mazen AboulHosn

Chief of Mission, International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Gediminas Varanavicius

EU Chargé d’Affaires a.i.

H.E. Haja Ishata Thomas

Ambassador of Sierra Leone