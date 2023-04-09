Bajra or pearl millet is a gluten-free energy-packed grain that is rich in iron and insoluble fiber that aids digestion and helps lower weight, cholesterol and blood sugar. The paratha or bread when stuffed with split and hulled mung beans (yellow moong dal) and spinach provides a healthy, nutritious and enjoyable meal.

Total time : 30 to 40 minutes

Serving : 5

Ingredients:

• For the paratha:

• 1,1/2 cup pearl millet flour

• ½ tsp salt

• 1 tsp clarified butter (ghee)

• Hot water to make dough

• For the stuffing :

• 1 cup soaked yellow moong dal

• 1 cup spinach washed and finely chopped

• 1 tbsp oil

• ½ tsp cumin

• Pinch of asafoetida

• 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

• 2 green chillies finely chopped

• Salt to taste

• ¼ tsp turmeric

• 1 tsp masala powder

• Butter to apply on paratha

Instructions:

For paratha:

• Add the millet flour, salt and ghee to a mixing bowl

• Add enough warm water slowly and mix with a wooden spoon

• Knead the dough with your hand to make a soft smooth dough

• Divide the kneaded dough into small equal sized balls

• Flatten the dough ball between the palms, dust with a little flour, and roll out into a medium size circle.

• Repeat the process with the remaining dough balls

For stuffing

• Heat oil in a deep pan, add cumin,chopped chili, ginger-garlic paste, asafoetida and saute for a minute

• Drain soaked dal and add to the pan

• Saute on medium heat for another minute

• Add chopped spinach, salt, turmeric, masala mix and stir well

• Cover with lid and let cook for 5 minutes on low heat

• Turn off the flame and allow the flavors to settle for another 5 minutes

• Set aside to cool

For stuffed paratha:

• Add 1 tbsp stuffing to a rolled paratha and spread it evenly

• Place another paratha on top of the spread stuffing and close the edges of the two parathas by pressing along the edges

• Heat a tawa/griddle on low heat

• Place the stuffed paratha on the hot tawa and cook for a few seconds

• Flip the paratha and let it cook on the other side for a minute

• Repeat with the rest of the parathas and stuffing

• Apply butter on the stuffed paratha and serve with pickle or dip of choice

Indian Chef Chhaya Thakker, who has a huge following online on WhatsApp and YouTube will be sharing her favorite recipes and cooking tips with readers of The Times Kuwait. For feedback, you can write to editortimeskuwait@gmail.com