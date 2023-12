The French Ambassador Claire Le Flecher said in her account on the X website: “It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and on behalf of France, I extend my deepest condolences to the Al-Sabah family, the government and the people of Kuwait.”

Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait