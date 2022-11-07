FAIPS hosted the 24th CBSE Kuwait Cluster Football Tournament, from 31 October to 3 November.

The tournament was categorized for under-19 boys, with participation of 240 students from 15 Indian schools.

The matches were played on knock-out basis while the Physical Education Department of FAIPS shouldered the responsibility in the organization of this 4-day football carnival.

The Tournament was inaugurated on 31 October by the Chief Guest Guest Dr. V Binumon, the Senior Administrator and Principal of ICSK accompanied by the Principal of FAIPS, Mr. Ravi Ayanoli who then extended his gratitude to everyone present while also highlighting the importance of sportsmanship and fair play.

Through 3 days of intense football matches, the first semi final was played between FAIPS and IIS Mangaf in which FAIPS turned out victorious. followed by the second semi-final was played between IPS and IEAS, where IPS secured victory.

The two teams then advanced to play the finals in which an intense game unfolded, where the victory was secured by FAIPS.

Under the captainship of Anirudh Srinivas, the FAIPS team comprised Mohammed Ihsaan Asheel, Taha Rahim Abdul Wajid Sheikh Abdul Rahim, Sai Srikant Hari, Mahir Patel, Tanush Rai, Kenneth Alan Jeyakar, Fatin Ahmed, Farazuddin Ahmed Khan, Tridib Biswas, Sharal Arasu Maniyarasu, Nakul Krishna, Divyansh Mani Tripathi, Amen Nambiar, Aniket Tharun, Agaasi Dsouza, Tusheel Das, Benjamin Aji Thomas, Tarun Suresh and Samarth Dixit.

The tournament champion team was coached by Mr. Alok Mishra, Physical Education teacher at the FAIPS and the Referees from KEFAK officiated all the matches of the tournament.