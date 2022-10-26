Fahaheel Al Watanieh Indian Private School (DPS Kuwait) celebrated its 28th Founder’s Day on Monday 17th October. The school marked its noteworthy completion of 27 years since it was founded on 11th September 1995.

Since its inception, FAIPS has stipulated its objective as imparting quality based education to students, irrespective of academics or extracurricular activities, leaving its revolutionary FAIPS footprints in the sands of time.

The ceremony was graced by, H.E Morino Yasunari, the Ambassador of Japan as the Chief Guest. The Guest of Honor was Mr. Meshal Abdullah Ali, the Chairman of Al Rayan Holding Company. Mr. Arun Choudhary, the CFO and Head of Strategy of Al Rayan Holding Company, was also present among the dignitaries.

The program was anchored by a diligent student of grade XI wherein the award winners, parents, teachers along with members of the Junior, Deputy and Senior Student Councils of the school were present in the audience.

The program begin with the soulful recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the significant traditional lightning of the lamp.

An opening speech was delivered by Head Boy Kavin Balamurli and Head Girl Niharika Suresh. The Principal, Mr. Ravi Ayanoli, extended a warm welcome to the chief guest and other dignitaries as he traced the remarkable growth of the school, from its humble beginnings to its present colossal stature and its futuristic expansion plans.

Followed by a medley of cultural performances, to commemorate this occasion. For the first time in FAIPS history, a 21-piece orchestra of vibrant pianists, violinists, drummers, and guitarists was played, mesmerizing the audience with its symphony and rhythm.

The school also performed a mellifluous welcome song and dances performed by every single sector of the school, starting with the graceful kindergarten students, followed by the dynamic primary students, who regaled everyone with an infusion of Indian dances.

The felicitation of award winners took place, like every year students of FAIPS continue to produce stupendous results in grade 10, 12 CBSE and IGCSE Board Examinations. The Kuwait toppers are, for Grade 10, Sharon Maria Thomas and for Grade 12, Meghna Ninan, Stream toppers are Sharda Nair for Science and Palneeka Jubbel for Commerce, while the subject toppers of grades 10 and 12 in the CBSE exams 2022 were honored with certificates and cash awards.

Teachers who were the catalysts in bringing laurels to the school were also recognized for their relentless efforts in guiding young minds. Along with the presentation of long service awards given to the pioneer staff who have completed 20 and 25 years as a token of appreciation for their dedicated contribution to the school.

Then, the honorable Chief Guest H.E, Mr. Morino Yasunari addressed the audience, expressing his extreme happiness to witness the program and gave the audience an insight into magnificent culture of Japan. He also reiterated to the students that they are the leaders of tomorrow.

The Award ceremony was succeeded by a Power Point presentation, showcasing landmark activities throughout the school’s history of 27 glorious years. An eloquent Japanese Song was performed as a tribute to the Chief Guest by Preetha Raja accompanied by Johan Sajan on a piano.

A dance encapsulating the students’ stress by the high school dancers, followed by another dance performance by the talented middle school students, projecting the rich Indian heritage, and finally a lighthearted stand-up comedy imitating an orthodox Indian couple, brought the cultural extravaganza to an end.

After the release of the 3rd edition of the In-house magazine by the Principal and the Editorial team, the program was drawn to a conclusion with Kurian Mattam and Christeen Chacko, Head Boy and Head Girl rendering their vote of thanks, followed by the Indian National Anthem.