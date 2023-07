Detectives in Khaitan have taken action after discovering a deceased man in the yard of an abandoned building. The corpse exhibited signs of violence to the head, prompting the investigation. According to Alrai Media’s report, the authorities have informed the prosecution about their criminal suspicions, as more than 24 hours have passed since the man’s demise.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait