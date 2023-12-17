Swiss Ambassador Tiziano Palmelli said: “On behalf of the Swiss Federal Council, I extend our sincere condolences to the ruling family, the government and the people of Kuwait on the death of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.”

He added: “I know that His Highness was a true friend of Switzerland, a country that he knew well and appreciated for its authenticity, a quality we share between our two peoples.”

The Swiss envoy personally lowered his country’s flag at half-mast over his house and the embassy building.