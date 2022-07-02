The results for 10th and 12th classes of CBSE for the exams taken in 2022 are likely to be announced soon. Amid the expectation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sent out a circular to the schools and asked them to be ready.

No date has been declared yet but the board has instructed the schools to stay prepared for the results. Once the results are released, they would be published on the official websites: cbseresults.nic.in & cbse.gov.in