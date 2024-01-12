Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Jan 12) inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. The bridge built at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore ($2.15 billion) is the longest in the country and will connect south Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva in Navi Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Governor Ramesh Bais, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present during the event.

Named after the late leader of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the bridge is 21.8 km long and will also provide faster connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Pune.

It will also improve connectivity between the Mumbai Port and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai. The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by PM Modi in the year 2016. On Friday, the Indian prime minister also laid the foundation stone of an underground road tunnel that will connect the Eastern Freeway in eastern Mumbai to Marine Drive in south Mumbai. The 9.2 km tunnel will be built at a cost of more than Rs 8700 crore ($1.05 billion). Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the 27th National Youth Festival at Tapovan Ground in Maharashtra’s Nashik where he encouraged the youth of the country to indulge in activities that would be remembered by future generations. Source: Wion