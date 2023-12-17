I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (Innalillahi wa innaelahi rajiun).

On behalf of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and Bangladesh community in Kuwait and I, on my own behalf express my sincere and deepest condolence to the Government and the brotherly people of State of Kuwait on his sad demise.

His Highness was a visionary statesman who made significant contribution for peace, progress and prosperity of his people and played important role in fostering understanding and cooperation in the region.

Bangladesh has lost a true friend and will always value His Highness’s personal contribution to strengthening of the close relationship between Bangladesh and State of Kuwait.

He was a great leader and Statesman. Throughout his life, His Highness had been an unifying figure who guided the people of State of Kuwait with grace and compassion.

As a mark of respect to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, late Amir of the State of Kuwait, Bangladesh has declared a day of state mourning on Monday, 18 December 2023.

The day of mourning will be observed throughout Bangladesh and at all Bangladesh Missions abroad.

Marking the day, the national flag will be hoisted half-mast atop all government, semi-government and autonomous bodies and all government and private buildings including educational institutions and all Bangladesh missions abroad.

Special prayers will be held in all mosques of Bangladesh and special prayers will be offered at other religious institutions praying for the eternal peace of the emir’s departed soul.

We, at the Embassy and the Bangladesh community in Kuwait and the people of Bangladesh, who have long admired His Highness’s charismatic and humanitarian personality, share the grief of the people of Kuwait.

Major General Md Ashikuzzaman, ndc,afwc,psc,G (retd.)

Ambassador