Ambassador of Azerbaijan H.E. ElKhan Gahraman hosted a reception on 24 May at the Marina Hotel, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day. The event was held in the presence of Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs, Ambassador Dari Al-Ajran, and attended by a large number of the diplomatic corps.

In his speech on the occasion, Ambassador Gahraman pointed to the centuries-old historical, religious and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, expressing his happiness at the development of these continuous relations. He also affirmed that Kuwait has made remarkable and impressive development thanks to the enlightened vision and wisdom of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the efforts of the government.

He also explained that the two countries share a state of consensus on many files and issues on the regional and international arenas and exchange of support in international and regional forums and organizations. He added that a simplified electronic visa system is being implemented for Kuwaitis, which will have positive impact on the development of tourism and support and enhance other means of cooperation.

He went on to explain “Founded on 28 May 1918, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) was the first independent democratic republic in the Muslim Orient. The establishment of the ADR is one of the glorious pages of our history.

Speaking to The Times Kuwait he said, in a short period of time, the ADR adopted the state symbols — the flag, coat of arms, national anthem, national currency, created government agencies and took a number of progressive steps. Thus, in 1918, women were given the right to vote, and all parties were represented in a multi-party parliament. But, unfortunately, it lasted only for a very short time, and as a result of foreign intervention, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which existed for only 23 months, ceased to exist.

“We restored our state independence in 1991, and leveraging the rich traditions of statehood of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan and our historical heritage, we established the independent Republic of Azerbaijan. The success and development of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan is obvious. According to all economic and military indicators, our country is a leader in the South Caucasus region. Our country’s prestige in the international arena is growing every year.”

“Ambassador Gehraman also elaborated on the status of peace talks with neighboring Armenia, and the prospects for lasting peace in the region by noting: “President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has always called for peace in his statements and said that a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is possible. However, the parties must recognize each other’s territorial integrity and begin the process of delimitation.

“There are encouraging messages from Armenia regarding peace. Preliminary agreements have been reached on the establishment of a joint commission on delimitation and demarcation. There has already been direct contact between senior officials of the two countries. We appreciate the deep mediation of neighboring Russia and the European Union in the peace talks and express our deep gratitude.

“Without peace, sustainable development in the region is impossible. In the future, there are hopes for stability, high prosperity and development that will serve the interests of our peoples through the opening of communications and the restoration of mutual cooperation,” said the ambassador in conclusion.