Personnel from the General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigation carried out a campaign which resulted in the arrest of an Asian man disguised as woman wearing niqab caught for begging.

After a search the security authorities found on his person 1,500 dinars proceeds from begging since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, reports Al-Anba daily.

On the other hand, 5 other persons were arrested who were reported absconding by their employers, 3 menial worker and two staying illegally in the country.