Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO), through its innovative strategic partnership with Kuwait’s Public Authority for Disability Affairs (PADA), announced the launch of the UAE-Kuwaiti parking service for people of determination to support people of determination and facilitate their state-to-state movement. This is the first fruit of a shared ambitious plan for the benefit of those groups in the two countries. The initiative is geared toward promoting domestic tourism between the UAE and Kuwait, based on the common ties and the great attention given by the wise leaderships in the two countries to social affairs, and to support the causes of people of determination, as part of providing interrelated services within the framework of fruitful cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait seeking to enhance the welfare of people of determination and improve their life quality.

UAE Ambassador, Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, hailed the fruitful strategic partnership between ZHO and PADA for the benefit of people of determination, in line with the vision of the wise leaderships to enhance cooperation at various levels between the two countries. He stressed the depth and strength of the distinguished historical relations between the two leaderships and brotherly peoples, and the advanced level reached by the joint cooperation between them, witnessing continuous development, and characterized by mutual love and affection.

He added: We hope to develop this partnership to a broader extent by launching initiatives and projects and implementing programs that serve people of determination in the two countries and facilitate movement and mutual visits.

Ambassador of Kuwait to the UAE, H.E Jamal Muhammad Al-Ghunaim, expressed his happiness with this fruitful collaboration between UAE’s Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO) and Kuwait’s Public Authority for Disability Affairs (PADA) by launching a shared parking service for people of determination to support these groups and facilitate their state-to state movement, praising the wise policy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the pioneering achievements of the UAE in all domains.

He stressed that the Kuwaiti-UAE ties see an across-the-board significant advance, which is reflected in the mutual beneficial coordination between the two sides in regional and international forums on issues of common interest. This is reinforced by high-level mutual official visits, a matter which takes the close fraternal relations to broader horizons in a myriad of fields and sectors, both at the bilateral level and through the course of the GCC, serving their common interests, he added.

For his part, His Excellency Abdullah Abdul Aali Al Humaidan, ZHO’s Secretary-General, emphasized that ZHO gives a top priority to the happiness of customers, including facilitating their movement outside the state, and works to expand its services beyond the local to the regional scope through strategic partnership with institutions and bodies concerned with providing services for people of determination regionally and globally. Launching this service and linking the issuance of a parking permit with Kuwait amid joint systems between ZHO and PADA comes within a comprehensive plan aimed at providing services that support and enhance the integration of people of determination and facilitate their daily lives, as well as contributing to the development of services for people of determination among the GCC, he added.

The parking permit for people of determination covers all cities and regions of the UAE and Kuwait, including parking available in government buildings, public facilities, shopping malls, hospitals, airports, and other destinations that people of determination may visit in both countries, ZHO’s Secretary-General said, noting that Kuwait will approve the permit only if the person of determination has a valid permit approved by ZHO or any other UAE body, and vice versa due to the different names of disabilities. Upon registration, the person of determination must attach the permit issued by PADA if they are heading from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi. Vice versa, if they are heading from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait, they must have the permit issued by ZHO or any other UAE body.

Al Humaidan said that the issuance of this permit makes it easier for people of determination to find car parking allocated for them, and saves them the time and effort required to find a proper parking, adding that this new service reflects the commitment of ZHO and PADA to provide the finest special services for people of determination for their happiness and comfort, which encourages Gulf tourism and makes the two countries friendly to people of determination.

He thanked the officials, PADA and all concerned authorities in Kuwait for their cooperation in issuing this service, stressing the depth and strength of the well-established UAE-Kuwaiti relations based on firm foundations, stemming from the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to support and develop relations in all areas, to be a role model at the level of brotherly relations between the two countries.

For her part, Dr. Bibi Alamiri, PADA’s Director General, praised the strategic partnership and fruitful cooperation between PADA and ZHO. “We appreciate this step by ZHO and we are eager for more joint cooperation between the two sides for the benefit of people of determination in our two countries and in the countries of the region”, she said, stressing that the bilateral UAE-Kuwaiti relations have seen milestones of excellence that have directly playing a great role in reinforcing and advancing these relations, whether at the bilateral level or through the course of the GCC, in a manner that realizes the interests of the two brotherly countries

She added, “We aim to transfer experiences between the two sides, develop joint strategic programs and benefit from them, and develop walks of cooperation for the benefit of people of determination in the two brotherly countries to expand and include education, employment, rehabilitation, culture, arts and social services, a matter which reflects the remarkable development between Kuwait and the UAE in all areas. This relationship is an example of the deeply-rooted ties between the two countries and their common history. Moreover, this step encourages Gulf tourism”.

Alamiri praised all the steps taken by the two sides, and the speedy achievement by ZHO’s cadres, which she described as professional in their common action. She also praised ZHO’s efforts and programs for various groups of determination in Abu Dhabi.

The steps to launch the shared parking service for people of determination between the two countries include the creation of a website by ZHO to facilitate and improve the services provided to these groups: www.gccpod.gov.ae, through which applications for the issuance of a temporary permit are received and the portals for people of determination from both countries are distributed, as there is a special portal for each country to receive and approve applications. The permit can be issued for all types of vehicles, including rented or licensed from outside the country, or the private vehicle licensed for a relative or friend. Issuance takes two working days and its valid for three months.