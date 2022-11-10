A Middle East Airlines (MEA) passenger plane bound from Jordan to Beirut was hit by a stray bullet while landing in Beirut on Thursday. MEA Chairman Mohamad El-Hout reported no injuries from the incident.

According to Hout, stray bullets hit at least seven to eight stationary planes from neighbouring areas in Beirut airport each year. However, Wednesday’s incident was the first time a plane was hit while it was in motion. He was quoted saying that celebratory gunfire should be stopped as it poses a danger to air and traffic and the airport. The practice is common in Lebanon during events, such as during politicians’ speeches or when official exam results are released.

Lebanese lawmaker Paula Yacoubian, who was on the flight, said that the bullet flew right above her head. She then shared images of the hole in the fuselage of the airplane on her Twitter page.