By Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

Z crew, one of pioneering teams of Zumba in Kuwait recently organized a tribute class in honor of its late late founder Blanche Bravo who recently passed away in the Philippines. The event was attended by participants from different groups to express their condolences and support to the untimely demise of Bravo. Held at the Radisson Blu Hotel on the 19th of May.

Participants to the tribute class for Bravo filled the hall as early as eight in the morning, stricken with grief due to the untimely demise of a fitness coach Blanche Bravo who recently passed away in the Philippines. Participants amidst diversity in groups came together and showed their support to the cause. Zcrew under the mentorship of Ida Pellaud, spouse of the General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel Philippe Pellaud was present in the occasion. Nympha Luat, fitness coach currently acting as the leader of the team spearheaded the project along with the support of its team members; Mynnah Anna Bernardo Digdigan

Ronna Pacia, Dennis Apolonio, Jamie Red, Rowena Atienza and Jamila Abraham. Sponsors included Skyfreight Cargo, Grantos Clinic, P/F- Pilar Alarcon, Friendi Mobile, (Pro Manpower Dr. Lino Rosete), BSI, Business Solution Innovation-Dr. Lino Rosete, Bricks Little Eatery and Mega Love Radio.

Brief speeches were delivered prior to the event which brought everyone to tears as speakers delivered their own personal tributes to Bravo. “It’s been a tough week for us all as it’s so hard to get over such loss of a great mentor and a friend to everyone. Her kindness and respect for others touched so many of us and knowing that she won’t be with us in coming classes is just hard” expressed Luat. ZCrew Team in the middle of its mourning expressed their promise to perpetuate the legacy of Bravo by forging ahead with the Zumba classes every Friday at the Chai Al Dhaha Hall from 8:30 am till 11 am. A ride for a cause simultaneously was organized by SRK – Scooter Riders Kuwait in honor of Bravo.

ZCrew wishes to thank all volunteer presenters for the Zumba class, sponsors and donors, Radisson Blu Hotel and everyone who came to attend the event.