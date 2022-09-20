Zakat House announced its efforts in providing in-kind aid to 5,283 families with a total of KD 708,967 since 1st January until today, an Arab daily reported. The donations included rice, chicken, meat, vegetable oil, dates and milk, in addition to the Ramadan basket project. Some of these goods were donated by philanthropists, in addition to the donation of some cooperative societies.

The aim of providing in-kind assistance, the paper mentioned, is to meet the basic needs of the beneficiaries of the foodstuffs and help individuals overcome these trying times. The aid was also meant to provide them with food security and a decent living, as in-kind aid is distributed through the In-Kind Donations Center in Salmiya throughout the official working days from Sunday to Thursday.