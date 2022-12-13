Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, was recognized with four accolades during the tenth Kuwait Creativity Award in recognition of its notable track of media productions and digital campaigns, becoming the most recognized company in the Award’s 10-year history.

The announcement was made during the special event held under the patronage of H.E. Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al Mutairi, attended by Undersecretary of Kuwait’s Ministry of Information Mohammed Bin Naji and a distinguished group of actors, artists, and public figures from the local and regional media scenes.

Zain received a total of four awards: Direction Award in recognition of its Ramadan TVC, Creativity Award in recognition of its Eid TVC, Entertainment Programs Excellence Award for its Eid Play Zain Forever, and the Public Relations Award presented to Chief Corporate Affairs and Relations Officer Waleed Al Khashti.

Zain was awarded with the Direction Award for its Ramadan 2022 TVC, produced by Joy Productions, in recognition of Director Samir Aboud. The TVC featured Lebanese star Nadine Nassib Njeim and Bahraini star Hala Al Turk, and was written by Heba Meshari Hamada, with music by Ehab Abdelwahed, music arrangement by Wissam Abdelmonem, and sound engineering by Amit Nathan. The TVC has yielded over 16 million views since its launch.

Zain received the Creativity Award in recognition of its much beloved Eid 2022 TVC, produced by Joy Productions and A One Productions, directed by Ahmed Abdulwahed, music production by Music Yard, music composition by Ehab Abdulwahed, lyrics by Menna Al Keiy, music arrangement by Wessam Abdulmonem, and sound engineering by Amit Nathan. As of today, the TVC has a staggering 184 million views.

Zain was also awarded with the Entertainment Programs Excellence Award for its Eid 2022 Play Zain Forever, which made a comeback after a two-year pause due to the COVID pandemic. Zain celebrated the tenth year of producing Eid Al Fitr theatrical productions with the debut of Zain Forever, which drew joy and happiness on the faces of children and their families throughout the Eid holiday at Arena Kuwait, 360 Mall.

The show centered around the story of a little girl and her friends adventuring through challenges and surprises via beautifully made art scenes like snowy fields, green forests, and deep oceans.

The play featured stunning musical pieces and child-focused lyrics, and was written by Heba Hamadah, composed by Haneen Hussain, arranged by Ammar Al Bunni, and directed by Samir Aboud.

The annual event, hosted by the Arab Media Forum in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Media and Communications Society and the Integrated Media Academy, witnessed the presence of many media organizations, public figures, creative people, and media professionals from across the Arab world.

This recognition comes in light of Zain’s distinguished advertising and media efforts, and further showcases the company’s role as a leading private sector company launching distinguished marketing and advertising campaigns all year round. Zain will continue supporting this very important field which carries significant and informative messaging to the public at large and the communications world as a whole, whether through traditional or modern media tools.