Zain, a leading mobile telecom innovator in seven markets across the Middle East and Africa, will be the title sponsor of the 25th Arab Gulf Cup silver jubilee edition, entitled “Khaleeji Zain 25”, to be held in Basra governorate, Iraq between 6-19 January 2023.

Zain is a passionate supporter of youth and sports tournaments across the region, and the reintroduction of international football activities to Iraq re-establishes the country’s presence on the regional football map once more.

The Arab Gulf Cup was last hosted in Iraq in 1979 when the country won the title, and 44 years later, the tournament triumphantly returns. The competition is held once every two years in one of the member states of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation, namely Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE or Yemen.

Supporting this milestone occasion and welcoming the teams and delegations participating in the tournament, Zain launched a campaign entitled “Eldenya Basra”, emphasizing the importance of this event and highlighting the joint efforts undertaken to maximize youth empowerment, sports development, and the return of regional competitions to Iraq.

As part of its “Eldenya Basra” campaign running on social media platforms and media channels, Zain released a special song performed by Iraqi artist, Mahmoud El Turki to reflect Basra’s rich cultural background and historic links to the Gulf countries. “Khaleeji Zain 25” is organized and supervised by the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation in Basra, with live telecast and streaming available on various TV and online media channels. Following the successful hosting of the World Cup in the region, “Khaleeji Zain 25” will bring together fans, officials and the best Gulf players on Iraqi soil in Basra.